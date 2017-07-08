Nebraska’s Luis Alvarado, Scott Schreiber don’t sign after MLB draft, will apparently return to Lincoln

Two Nebraska baseball players selected in last month’s MLB draft appear to be headed back to Lincoln.

Neither pitcher/outfielder Luis Alvarado nor outfielder Scott Schreiber signed before Friday’s deadline, meaning both likely will return to the Cornhuskers for their senior season.

Alvarado, who had a 1.72 ERA out of the bullpen for Nebraska in 2017 while batting .283, was drafted in the 13th round by the Seattle Mariners. Schreiber, fresh off a season in which he hit a team-high .330 with 23 extra-base hits, was taken by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 26th round.

Schreiber told Evan Bland of the Omaha World-Herald that he’s returning to Nebraska, while Alvarado has yet to officially announce his plans.

Nebraska outfielder and leading hitter and Scott Schreiber tells me he's coming back for his senior baseball season. Story posting shortly. — Evan Bland (@EvanBlandOWH) July 8, 2017

The one Cornhuskers draftee to sign was outfielder Jake Meyers, who posted a .439 on-base percentage, stole 20 bases and was picked by the Houston Astros in the 13th round. He signed in June and has been assigned to Houston’s short-season Class A affiliate, the Tri-City ValleyCats.