Iowa’s defense against NFL QB prospect Josh Allen reignites memories of thrashing Ben Roethlisberger

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The back row of Kinnick Stadium press box was filled with NFL scouts.

Four different teams sent two scouts, and 10 were in attendance to watch Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen. The 6-foot-5 superstar with a rocket arm and athletic ability to match is considered a first-round lock in next April’s draft.

Iowa’s defense wasn’t designed to play the role of a patsy for the Josh Allen Hype Train, but the physical Hawkeyes provided an NFL-like barometer for the popular quarterback. Instead, Iowa’s defense will force the scouts to use a ton of qualifiers in their upcoming personnel reports. If Allen was more fizzle than sizzle Saturday, the Hawkeyes were more steak than break.

In a dominant defensive performance, Iowa ransacked Allen and his teammates 24-3 on Saturday. Allen flashed his strong arm, but the Hawkeyes were sure tacklers. Allen found ways to elude one potential sack and then run into another Iowa defender. Eventually, Allen couldn’t do it all and threw a pair of fourth-quarter interceptions.

But this game wasn’t about Josh Allen. This game was about Iowa’s defense.

“I think we just swarmed to the ball,” said outside linebacker Ben Niemann, who had 13 tackles and a forced fumble. “Really we were getting multiple hats on the ball most plays, which was huge. Tackling for the first game, we’ve got to be happy with that.”

“We knew we were going to have to come play ball today,” middle linebacker Josey Jewell said. “A great quarterback, he can hurt you with his feet and his arm as you could see with some of the plays today. We just had to understand coming into this first game, we’re going to have to communicate well, we’re going to have to work on fundamentals and we’re going to have to be sure tacklers. [Saturday], I think we did a pretty good job of that, but you can always do better.”

Iowa’s linebackers were active and vicious in combining for 38 tackles. Jewell led with 14 tackles and had a pair of sacks. Bo Bower added 11 tackles to go along with Niemann’s statistics. Those numbers were expected. But the new-look secondary matched the linebacking performance, which was surprising.

Gone are former cornerbacks Desmond King and Greg Mabin, who combined for 86 starts and both landed on NFL rosters. So is 2016 starting free safety Brandon Snyder, who tore his left ACL in spring practice. Then, original starting cornerback Manny Rugamba was suspended for this game for breaking team rules. That left Josh Jackson — who has one career start — and Michael Ojemudia, who has none.

But as impressive as the linebacking trio, the cornerbacks perhaps exceeded those superlatives. Jackson and Ojemudia tackled in space and defended their positions. They gave up completions, but they didn’t let the receivers get away. Jackson broke up a likely touchdown pass in the end zone and picked off another and returned it 41 yards.

Allen completed 23 of 40 passes for 174 yards. He threw 2 interceptions and was sacked 3 times. Wyoming was 5 of 18 on third down. Allen and the offense struggled to find a rhythm because of Iowa’s defense.

“That’s probably the best defense we’ll see all year,” Allen said.

“We couldn’t get the run game going. Whenever that happens, it’s hard to do anything on offense. They were able to play their base defense and stop the run. It’s tough to do anything against that defense when they are stopping the run.”

Iowa’s defensive line was active. Freshman A.J. Epenesa added a sack and defensive tackle Brady Reiff picked off a pass.

It was a complete defensive effort, one reminiscent of 2003 when the Hawkeyes rocked Miami of Ohio quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in a 21-3 victory. In that game, Iowa forced 4 Roethlisberger interceptions. It was the future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback’s only loss his senior year.

“I’ll go back to ’03 with Roethlisberger, there’s some parallels in this game,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “You’re not going to slow [Allen] down unless you play really good team defense. So it was a real good effort.”

That Iowa defense was filled with future NFL stars like Bob Sanders, Chad Greenway, Matt Roth, Sean Considine and Jonathan Babineaux plus others who played professionally. That defense gave up just 92.7 yards a game on the ground and 314.5 overall. Against Roethlisberger, that defense allowed 304 yards.

Saturday against Allen, the most highly touted NFL quarterback prospect to face Iowa in the regular season since Roethlisberger, the Hawkeyes allowed 174 through the air and 233 overall.

It’s too soon to compare one of Iowa’s greatest defenses with the current unit just one game into a season. But as parallels go — dominant season-opening effort against a top quarterback — it’s not far-fetched, either.