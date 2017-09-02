Iowa vs. Wyoming: Game time, TV channel and how to watch online (09/02/2017)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa and Wyoming square off at Kinnick Stadium in one of the more anticipated season openers this weekend.

Wyoming, which went 8-6 last year and represented the Mountain Division in the Mountain West Conference title game, features strong-armed quarterback Josh Allen. Iowa, which went 8-5, boasts one of the nation’s best offensive lines, a pair of 1,000 running backs in Akrum Wadley and James Butler and preseason All-American linebacker Josey Jewell.

This game is a chance for Allen to make a statement to NFL draft evaluators. It’s also an opportunity for Iowa to prove it belongs among the Big Ten West Division contenders.

Four years ago Josh Allen went unrecruited. Today, he has some calling him the best QB talent since Cam Newton. https://t.co/Elr4K48F9g pic.twitter.com/dZLwEyL2cc — CollegeFootball 24/7 (@NFL_CFB) August 30, 2017

Iowa vs. Wyoming game time, details

Time: 12:01 p.m. (ET) kickoff

Date: Saturday, Sept. 2

Location: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa

Weather: 78 degrees and partly cloudy at kickoff

The line: Iowa -11.5

What TV channel broadcasts Iowa vs. Wyoming?

BTN will televise the third meeting between the Hawkeyes and Cowboys.

If you're not ready for football season after listening to @Mike_Daniels76 in this video, you don't have a pulse | 1 month to kickoff pic.twitter.com/ATERyb4gIu — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) August 2, 2017

How can I watch Iowa vs. Wyoming online?

BTN2GO will provide live streaming of the game. Click here for more information.

How can I listen to Iowa vs. Wyoming on the radio?

You can listen on Sirius 119/XM channel 196. In Iowa, 600 AM (WMT-Cedar Rapids), 1040 AM (WHO-Des Moines) and 800 AM (KXIC-Iowa City) are the flagship radio stations. Gary Dolphin is the play-by-play broadcaster with Ed Podolak as the color analyst. Click here for other Iowa radio affiliates. In Wyoming, 1240 AM (KFBC-Cheyenne) is the flagship station, while 1600 AM (KEPN-Denver) broadcasts in Denver. Dave Walsh is the play-by-play broadcaster with Kevin McKinney as the color analyst. Click here for other Wyoming radio affiliates. The TuneIn app provides radio coverage from each team.

Who is calling the game for BTN?

Kevin Kugler handles the play-by-play, Matt Millen provides the color and Lisa Byington adds flavor as the sideline reporter.

Iowa vs. Wyoming preview

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Eight months ago Iowa last played a football game, and it was forgettable in a 30-3 loss to Florida in the Outback Bowl.

That was a long time ago, and the changes have been dramatic for the Hawkeyes. Offensive coordinator Greg Davis retired, and Brian Ferentz replaced him. Wide receivers coach Bobby Kennedy and running backs coach Chris White were let go and Kelton Copeland (receivers) and Tim Polasek (offensive line) are on staff. The goal, of course, is to jumpstart at offense that ranked among the nation’s worst overall and in the passing game.

The modified Hawkeyes face Wyoming in the opener Saturday (11 a.m. CT, BTN) at Kinnick Stadium. Each team won 8 games last year. They both have recognizable stars from Cowboys quarterback Josh Allen to Hawkeyes linebacker Josey Jewell. The result could either springboard the winner to success or languish negatively for the loser.

Iowa returns 4 of its 5 starters along the offensive line and loses just 8 total starts from the unit. Included are 3 seniors and 2 juniors, all of whom have opened at least 7 games. In the backfield, running back Akrum Wadley rushed for a team-high 1,081 yards and 10 scores last year. He’s joined by graduate transfer James Butler, who ran for 3,313 yards in 3 seasons in Nevada.

Quarterback is Iowa’s biggest concern. Sophomore Nathan Stanley has thrown only 9 career passes, the lowest among the Big Ten’s opening-day starters. Iowa also has just one receiver who has caught a pass at Iowa, and that’s senior Matt VandeBerg, who suffered a broken foot just 4 games into last season.

Allen is one of the top quarterback prospects for the 2018 NFL draft. He passed for 3,203 yards, 28 touchdowns and 15 interceptions last year. Ten NFL scouts from 6 different teams are planning to watch Saturday’s game with plenty of eyes on the junior quarterback.

Wyoming also has a retooled defense under new coordinator Scottie Hazelton. The Cowboys gave up 203.6 rushing yards per game last year (92nd overall) and 5.31 yards per carry (113th nationally). Wyoming ranked 101st in scoring defense and 102nd in total defense. Plus, the Cowboys lost 142 receptions and all-everything running back Brian Hill, who ran for 1,860 yards and 22 touchdowns.