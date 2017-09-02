Here’s every Iowa rookie who made a 2017 NFL roster
Saturday wasn’t just the first full day of college football this season. It was also the last day for NFL teams to pare their rosters down to the required 53 players. Here are the former Iowa players who survived the cuts:
QB C.J. Beathard: San Fransisco 49ers
TE George Kittle: San Fransisco 49ers
DT Jaleel Johnson: Minnesota Vikings
CB Desmond King: Los Angeles Chargers
Undrafted Iowa rookies:
OT Cole Croston: New England Patriots
CB Greg Mabin: Buffalo Bills
Former Iowa players cut during training camp
Kicker Marshall Koehn: Minnesota Vikings
Kicker Mike Meyer: Atlanta Falcons
WR Riley McCarron: Houston Texans
RB LeShun Daniels: New England Patriots
WR Tevaun Smith: Indanapolis Colts
Beathard has drawn the most headlines this preseason. He threw two touchdown passes in the 49ers’ first preseason game and then threw another one after getting a block from former Iowa TE George Kittle. But he surprised everyone in Week 4 of the preseason with a 62-yard rushing touchdown, en route to grabbing the team’s backup quarterback job heading into the season.